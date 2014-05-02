Calendar » Arthur Adams

May 2, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Known as “Mr. Rhythm of the Blues,” Arthur Adams returns this spring to deliver an energetic and soulful performance of blues music. Born in Tennessee, Adams has performed throughout the US, recording with such talents as B.B. King, Quincy Jones, James Brown, James Taylor, and Bonnie Raitt. Tickets $5 UCSB Students and Children under 12/$15 general. Contact the A.S. Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy online at www.mcc.ucsb.edu (extra fees apply). Limited Seating. Co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Blues Society.