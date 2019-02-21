Calendar » Arthur Murray Theater Show

February 21, 2019 from 8:00 PM

ARTHUR MURRAY DANCE STUDIO SANTA BARBARA PRESENTS

ARTHUR MURRAY THEATER SHOW

Starring the students and professional dancers from the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Santa Barbara

Come and join us for a one-night only event full of glitz, glamour and ballroom dancing! The students and professional dancers of the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Santa Barbara invite you to enjoy a cornucopia of theatrical routines and beautiful dancing. From sizzling salsa performances to sensual and romantic rumba routines there is something for every mood and every taste. Dancers range from brand new students who show off how much you can accomplish within a few months to accomplished competitive dancers who travel the world and wow audiences with their impressive skills.

Whether you are a ballroom dancer yourself, someone who is curious about this fascinating hobby or just here to cheer on your friends and relatives, you are guaranteed to enjoy an exciting evening filled with laughter, tears and anything in between. Let us show you the diverse and exhilarating world of couples-dancing and show you the many ways you can enjoy this beautiful hobby.

About the organizer:

The Arthur Murray Dance Studios are the biggest private dance organization in the world, teaching the world to dance since 1912. As a franchise of ballroom dance studios it is our mission to change people’s lives through dancing and spread the joy of dancing all over the world. With over 260 studios in more than 21 countries Arthur Murray stays committed to the highest level of instruction through fully certified instructors who are constantly learning and improving their craft. The Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Santa Barbara has been part of the community since 1948 and is home to highly accomplished and certified instructors who can’t wait to bring dancing into the lives of everyone in the beautiful city of Santa Barbara.

http://www.arthurmurraysb.com

http://facebook.com/arthurmurraysb

TIMES: Thursday, February 21 at 8:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $25 General



All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408