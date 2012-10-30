Calendar » Articulate While Black: Barack Obama, Language, and Race in the U.S.

October 30, 2012 from 6:30 pm

Through an insightful examination of President Barack Obama's language use--and America's response to it—Alim, a renowned scholar of Black Language, reveals how major debates about language,race & educational inequality erupt into moments of racial crisis in America.