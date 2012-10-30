Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:00 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Articulate While Black: Barack Obama, Language, and Race in the U.S.

October 30, 2012 from 6:30 pm

Through an insightful examination of President Barack Obama's language use--and America's response to it—Alim, a renowned scholar of Black Language, reveals how major debates about language,race & educational inequality erupt into moments of racial crisis in America.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
  • Starts: October 30, 2012 6:30 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: MultiCultural Center Theater
  • Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/
 
 
 