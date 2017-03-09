Artist-Led Tour and Book Signing
March 9, 2017 from 5:30 pm
Don't miss this rare opportunity to join artist David Wiesner in the galleries to tour the work in the exhibition David Wiesner & The Art of Wordless Storytelling. Book signing of his latest release, Fish Girl, follows.
Space is limited.
Free
Reserve a spot at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.
