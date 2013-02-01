Calendar » Artist in Residence: Ignat Ignatov

February 1, 2013 from 8:00am - 8:00pm

Ignat Ignatov moved to the United States from his childhood home of Sevlievo, Bulgaria, in 1997 and became a respected member of Southern California's community of portrait artists. He works in oil paint, producing imagery of Eastern European daily life. Trained in atelier at the Bulgarian University of Arts, Ignatov has made a career as a teacher and demonstrator of alla prima painting. Visitors are invited to watch and learn as the artist creates new works and shares his technical ability.