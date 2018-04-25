Calendar » Artist Reception: RIVER by Michael C. Armour

February 9, 2018 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Please join us for an artist reception as part of the Funk Zone Art Walk. RIVER is a solo show by Michael C. Armour, featuring oil paintings and works on paper.



This is what he says about his process: “Art is mysterious to me. I am rarely able to remember the process of making it and I feel very little authorship of it. I can tell if I like it or do not, and can say why, but I cannot tell how it is mine, or of me."