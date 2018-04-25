Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 12:42 pm | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Artist Reception: RIVER by Michael C. Armour

February 9, 2018 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Please join us for an artist reception as part of the Funk Zone Art Walk. RIVER is a solo show by Michael C. Armour, featuring oil paintings and works on paper. 

 
This is what he says about his process: “Art is mysterious to me.  I am rarely able to remember the process of making it and I feel very little authorship of it.  I can tell if I like it or do not, and can say why, but I cannot tell how it is mine, or of me."

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Silo118
  • Starts: February 9, 2018 5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Silo118, 118 Gray Avenue, Santa Barbara CA 93101
  • Website: https://www.silo118.com
 
 
 