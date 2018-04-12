Calendar » Artist Reception: Yumiko Glover

April 12, 2018 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Please join us for an artist reception for Yumiko Glover. This is a chance to meet the artist see her exhibition "For Your Eyes Only." Glover was born and raised in Hiroshima, Japan, and her paintings illustrate a thoroughly contemporary vantage point into Japan’s governing sociology and culture. She is currently the artist-in-residence for 2017-2018 at UC Santa Barbara. “For Your Eyes Only” runs through April 30 at Silo118, with regular gallery hours Thursday-Sunday, 12-5pm.