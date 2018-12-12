Calendar » Artist Talk | Beatriz Olabarrieta

December 12, 2018 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

London and Berlin-based artist Beatriz Olabarrieta will provide a performative Artist Talk in conjunction with her current exhibition on view at Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, Bloom Projects: Beatriz Olabarrieta, Ask the Dust. A Q&A with Beatriz Olabarrieta and Curator Alexandra Terry will follow the talk.

Admission is FREE

About the Artist

Beatriz Olabarrieta was born in 1979 in Bilbao, Spain and currently lives and works between London and Berlin. Olabarrieta earned a BA in Sculpture from Wimbledon School of Art (London, United Kingdom) in 2004 and a MA in Sculpture from the Royal College of Art (London, United Kingdom) in 2007.

Recent solo shows include: New Clear Family, Frankfurt am Main, Berlin, 2018; The only way out is in, The Sunday Painter, London UK, 2017; Clever to follow goat, Antoine Levi, Paris, 2017; Book! Don't tell me what to do, Parallel Oaxaca, CDMX, 2017; Dumb Bells, Saturdays Live, Serpentine Galleries, London, UK, 2016; Cosmic Clap, MOT International, London (2015); Plot Bunny, Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art, Sunderland (2015). Recent group shows include: Freedom of Purpose, ViS, Hamburg, 2018; M Quelche Chose, Les Bains Douches, Alecon, France, 2018; Los argoritmos suaves, Centre del Carmen, Valencia, Spain, 2018; All Over, Studio Leigh, London (2016) and The boys the girls and the political, Lisson Gallery, London (2015). In 2016, Olabarrieta completed the Platform residency at Site Gallery in Sheffield and has recently been awarded the Joanna Drew Travel Bursary towards a research trip to Japan.