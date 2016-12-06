Calendar » Artist Talk: Jon Pylypchuk

December 6, 2016 from 5:30 pm

The work of Jon Pylypchuk explores the realm of the absurd. Imaging the naked state of the human condition, the artist’s tragic-comic figures “are both loveable and loathsome, recreating instances of pitiful irony that ring all too true.” Utilizing a range of traditionally underprivileged materials—scraps of wood, remnant fabric, felt, glitter, and glue—his sculpture, paintings, and drawings rise from an idiosyncratic vision, and convey a piercing mischievousness tinged with unbridled optimism. Born in Canada and co-founder of the collective known as the Royal Art Lodge (with fellow artists Michael Dumontier, Marcel Dzama, Neil Farber, Drue Langlois, and Adrian Williams), Pylypchuk moved in 1998 to Los Angeles, where he quickly became a vital force of the burgeoning art scene. Don’t miss this special opportunity to hear him speak about his work, which is currently on view in the SBMA exhibition Untitled: Drawing from the Schorr Collection.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free SBMA Members, $10 Non-Members, $6 Senior Non-Members.