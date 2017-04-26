Calendar » Artist Talk with Tanya Aguiñiga

April 26, 2017 from 4:30

Tanya Aguiñiga, a prominent social practice artist from Tijuana, Mexico, will discuss her involvement in MCASB’s public art initiative, takepart | makeart within the broader context of her work as an artist, designer, and craftsperson.

Aguiñiga holds an MFA in furniture design from Rhode Island School of Design and a BA from San Diego State University. In her formative years she created various collaborative installations with the Border Arts Workshop, an artists' group that engages the languages of activism and community-based public art. Her current work uses craft as a performative medium to generate dialogues about identity, culture and gender while creating community. This approach has helped Museums and non-profits in the United States and Mexico diversify their audiences by connecting marginalized communities through collaboration.