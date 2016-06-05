Calendar » Artist Talk “WITHIN” - the importance of looking Within

June 5, 2016 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Barbara Eberhart's solo exhibit at Diving Inspiration Gallery titled "WITHIN" is the inpetus to speak on the subject that gave her show it's name. WHY do we 'look within'? What are we looking for? How is that idea connected to her paintings?

Also, throughout the summer, as the exhibit runs June, July & August, Barbara will offer FREE half-hour 'meditation art classes' at 1:00 on Sundays. She is passionate to share the peaceful effects that art offers by putting you in your right-brain. All are welcome.