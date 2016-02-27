Calendar » Artistry of Strings

February 27, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

A benefit chamber music concert for Santa Barbara Strings, a nonprofit organization educating young string musicians through orchestra and chamber ensemble performance. Featuring performances of Beethoven, Haydn, Kodaly, and Puccini by Santa Barbara Strings' artistic director and violinist Mary Beth Woodruff, violinist Jane Chung, violist Basil Vendryes, and cellist Andrew Smith. A reception with the artists follows the concert.