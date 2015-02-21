Calendar » ARTISTRY OF STRINGS BENEFIT CONCERT

February 21, 2015 from 7:00 - 9:00

Santa Barbara Strings is thrilled to present five exceptional artists who together will perform The Artistry of Strings – a Chamber Music Concert on Saturday February 21, 2015. Renowned artists from throughout the nation join Artistic Director Mary Beth Woodruff to prepare and perform a breathtaking program of chamber works each winter to promote excellence in Classical Music Education and raise funding for Santa Barbara Strings.

This year’s artists are: Mary Beth Woodruff (violin) a soloist and concert master with numerous orchestras, former faculty at Biola, an expert chamber music coach, the Founder and Artistic Director of Santa Barbara Strings; Jane Chung (violin) performs as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician throughout the United States, Europe and Asia and has collaborated extensively with choreographers for more than a decade, including as resident musician and composer for Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance; Basil Vendryes (viola), the principal violist of the Colorado Symphony, began his career as one of the youngest individuals ever admitted to the New York Philharmonic and currently is a Professor at the Lamont School of Music and is the Founder/Director of the Colorado Young Sinfonia; Dr. Andrew Smith (cello), a professor at UNLV and Principal Cellist of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, an international chamber music artist and co-founder of the Adriatic Music Festival; Dr. Robert Cassidy (piano) is a world renowned solo artist and chamber musician who trained at the Manhattan School of Music and Indiana University Dr. Cassidy performs all over the world and is the pianist for The Almeda Trio.

The program on February 21st will include the Mozart G major (k.387) String Quartet, three Piazzolla works for piano trio and the Brahms Piano Quintet. These artists are all performing to promote excellence in music education and in particular the outstanding classical music training and nurturing that Santa Barbara Strings provides through its multi-tiered string orchestras and chamber music programs throughout the year to students from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Music Education Live! The Artists will be providing a Guest Conductor rehearsing the Santa Barbara Strings’ Vivace Orchestras from 11am to Noon AND a Strings Master Class for a chamber group and soloists from 12:15 to 1:45pm on Saturday, February 21st in Hahn Hall.