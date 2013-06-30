Artists’ Panel: Colin Darke, Allison Smith, and Jane Wilbraham
June 30, 2013 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm
Hailing from Derry in Northern Ireland, the San Francisco Bay Area, and London respectively, these artists featured in the Labour and Wait exhibition discuss their work and share their views on craft and labor in contemporary art. Mary Craig Auditorium
Event Details
sbart
- Starts: June 30, 2013 2:00pm - 3:30pm
- Price: Free for SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://tickets.sbma.net