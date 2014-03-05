Calendar » Artists and Speakers Series: Postmodernism and Its Discontents

March 5, 2014 from 2:00pm

Stephen Hicks, Ph.D.

Wednesday, March 5, 2 p.m.

Overton Hall



Postmodernism is a sprawling set of beliefs and attitudes in the arts and among opinion-shapers and scholars — and it has been the most vigorous intellectual movement of our generation.

Why do its skeptical and relativistic arguments have such power in the contemporary intellectual world? Why do they have that power in the humanities but not in the sciences? Why has a significant segment of the political Left – the same Left that traditionally promoted reason, science, equality for all and optimism – now switched to themes of anti-reason, anti-science, double standards and cynicism?

In this lecture, Stephen Hicks will discuss postmodernism’s themes and origins and its disquieting prospects for the future.



Hicks is a philosophy professor at Rockford University in Illinois and executive director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship. He is the author of three books including Explaining Postmodernism: Skepticism and Socialism from Rousseau to Foucault (2004), which has been translated into Spanish, Swedish, Portuguese, Serbo-Croatian and Persian. More information and Hicks’ blog can be found at www.StephenHicks.org.

Admission is free. Sponsored by the Artists and Speakers Committee. Street parking is by permit only. Visitor parking is available in the lots on Mountclef Boulevard north and south of Olsen road. For information, contact Nathan Tierney at [email protected] or

805-493-3232.