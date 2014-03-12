Calendar » Artists and Speakers Series: Sarah Simblet

March 12, 2014 from 12:00pm

Wednesday, March 12

Master Class in Drawing

12 p.m. in Kingsmen Park



Lecture and discussion on

The New Sylva

4 p.m. in the Roth Nelson Room

Regardless of your expertise, come draw with Sarah Simblet, director of drawing at Ruskin School of Drawing and Fine Art, Oxford University, from noon to 2 p.m. At 4 p.m., she will discuss her forthcoming, co-authored work, The New Sylva, which comprises original drawings and a discussion of forestry and sustainability for the 21st century. The book is a tribute to John Evelyn’s treatise on forestry published 350 years ago.



In addition to her university teaching, Simblet writes and illustrates major art reference books; exhibits installations, framed works and the occasional documentary film at contemporary art shows; and contributes regularly to BBC programs about environmental science and art. Her drawings appear in national and private collections including the Royal Academy of Art, London, and the Ashmolean in Oxford. She earned her Ph.D. from Bristol University in 1998 writing on European art history and the social history of human dissection.



Admission is free. Sponsored by the Artists and Speakers Committee. For information, contact Michael Brint at [email protected] or 818-707-9686.