Artists in Conversation

March 24, 2015 from 6PM - 7PM

Join us for the opportunity to engage with artists from the exhibition, Out of the Great Wide Open, who will be in conversation with each other to talk about their work from an artist’s point of view. Following will be a Q&A with the audience. FREE ADMISSION.

Tuesday, March 24, 6 - 7 pm

Sommer Roman, Cathy Ellis, Wendy Osher, and Ryan Bulis