Calendar » Artists of the Meridian, By historian Hattie Beresford

April 9, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Designed by George Washington Smith and Carleton Monroe Winslow in the 1920’s, the enchanting Meridian Studios on De la Guerra Street has drawn more than its share of incredible artists. And no wonder; not only was the architectural concept of north-facing studios with living lofts appealing, but “meridian” signifies the point of highest development, the peak or zenith of one’s profession.

Between 1922 and 1977, some 19 artists lived and/or worked at the Meridian as they strove to reach the apex of their careers. You are invited to hear their fascinating stories, and that of the studio itself. For a time, artists such as Spirit of the Ocean sculptor Ettore Cadorin; a homeless Huguette Clark; deaf cowboy artist Joe De Yong; portraitist Edith Catlin Phelps, the incredible Adele Herter, and ill-fated muralist Gordon Kenneth Grant found inspiration at the studios. Come hear their stories and those of a host of others who tarried for a while in the beguiling ambiance of the Meridian Studios.

Reservations required. $20 Members/ $25 Guests