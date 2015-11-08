Calendar » ArtSEE Reception: A Fundraiser for SEE International

November 8, 2015 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

ARTSEE – NOVEMBER 5-29, 2015

A FUNDRAISER FOR SEE by the Abstract Art Collective of Santa Barbara, CA

A unique exhibition of 100 abstract works of art, has been specially created and donated by AAC members to raise funds for SEE to help provide free eye care for those in need. Each piece costs $200 and 100% of proceeds will be donated to SEE. Also on display will be an AAC juried exhibition with 40% of the purchase price donated to SEE. Juror: Dug Uyesaka.

Faulkner Main Gallery, 40 E Anapamu St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 | Open Daily 10-7pm, Sun 1-5pm

Note: All art sales begin on 1st Thursday, November 5, 5-8pm and conclude on November 29. Your purchased artwork must be picked up during the final week of the exhibition unless special arrangements are requested.

JOIN US FOR OUR OPENING RECEPTION!

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2-5PM

Enjoy Wine, Hors d’oeuvres, Art, Music!

Faulkner Main Gallery, 40 E Anapamu St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Questions? Contact Kate Bryant at [email protected] or at 805-963-3303.