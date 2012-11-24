Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 7:03 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Artsy Animals Art From Scrap Workshop with Bill O’Malley

November 24, 2012 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Make art from an amazing array of reused materials. Open to artists of all ages and abilities. Weekly art workshops every Saturday. Children under age 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Explore Ecology, Art From Scrap
  • Price: $8.00
  • Location: Art From Scrap
  • Website: http://www.artfromscrap.org
