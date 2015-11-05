Calendar » Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

November 5, 2015 from 8:00pm

Pianist and composer Arturo O’Farrill – leader of the “first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz” (The New York Times) – earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte. Son of the late, great composer Chico O’Farrill, he established the Grammy Award-winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra in order to bring the vital musical traditions of Afro Latin jazz to a wider audience. A “joyful force” (NPR) that fuses Latin rhythms, African-based percussion, modern jazz and swing, this 18-piece orchestra roars through new commissions and compositions by the best in Latin music: Tito Puente, Astor Piazzola, Hermeto Pascoal and Chico O’Farrill.