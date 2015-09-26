Calendar » ArtWalk

September 26, 2015 from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Indoor show features artists of distinction, an impressive group of nationally recognized artists and fine artists presenting paintings, prints, sculptures, and photography. The Annual Artwalk™ takes place inside the Fleischmann Auditorium with featured artist and throughout the campus with artisans selling their wares.

All works displayed at the show are for sale and proceeds support Museum programs.

Admission is payable at the door. Members free; non-members $10/adult; children under 12/free Parking is free.

Meridith Moore [email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 112