September 22, 2018 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Artwalk 2018 includes a beautiful indoor and outdoor show featuring the works of many notable local artists such as Meredith Abbott, Whitney Abbott, Nancy Davidson, Camille Dellar, Rick Garcia, Jordan Pope, Ray Hunter, Ann Sanders, Thomas Van Stein, and Ralph Waterhouse. Artists from the surrounding area include John Budicin, John Cosby, Karl Dempwolf, George Lockwood, Jennifer Moses, Dan Schultz, and Kevin Short. Many of these painters are members of the California Art Club and the Oil Painters of America.

During the exhibition, guests will be able to purchase lunch items and enjoy a no-host wine bar.

Saturday-Sunday, September 22-23, 2018

10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Free with paid Museum admission

Members and Artist Reception ticket holders are free.

For information please email [email protected]