July 20, 2013 from 12:00pm - 8:00pm

ArtWalk Ventura, Ventura County’s weekend celebration of the area’s thriving arts community, returns for its 20th year on July 20-21. ArtWalk Ventura has long been a signature event of Ventura, drawing thousands of cultural tourists from all over California. The two-day event will take to the streets of Ventura’s historic Downtown and Westside Cultural District as venues will be transformed into high-end art galleries and studios for patrons’ viewing pleasure. Artwork of more than 500 esteemed regional artists, including this year’s Artist of Distinction, Gerd Koch, will be on display throughout the weekend. For more information about ArtWalk Ventura, visit http://westsideartwalk.org/.