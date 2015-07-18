Calendar » ArtWalk Ventura

July 18, 2015 from All Day - All Day

ArtWalk Ventura, a totally free, two-day celebration of Ventura’s thriving arts community, returns for its 22nd year the weekend of July 18-19. This signature event will take to the streets of Ventura’s historic Downtown and Westside Cultural District as patrons enjoy a free, self-guided (and shuttled) tour of more than 40 professional exhibits, pop-up studios, live performances and PODS Containers transformed into mini art galleries. This year features “Havana to Ventura,” a series of special events and exhibits, including a public mural, as ArtWalk welcomes renown Cuban sculptor Pedro Pulido and Cuban historian Victor Pina. ArtWalk is one of Ventura’s signature events, drawing thousands of cultural tourists from all over to appreciate artistic pieces created from over 700 artists, as well as a series of coordinated, fun-filled events. To learn more, visit http://www.artwalkventura.org/.