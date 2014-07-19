Calendar » ArtWalk Ventura, July 19-20

July 19, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

ArtWalk Ventura, a two-day celebration of Ventura’s thriving arts community, returns for its 21st year the weekend of July 19-20. The signature event will take to the streets of Ventura’s historic Downtown and Westside Cultural District as patrons enjoy a free, self-guided tour of dozens of professional exhibits, pop-up studios and venues transformed into high-end art galleries. Special performances, including a Saturday evening full show by The Aerial Studio’s troupe of young acrobats will depict famous historical art pieces through stunning choreography.



ArtWalk Ventura draws thousands of cultural tourists from all over to appreciate artistic pieces created from over 700 featured artists, as well as a series of coordinated, fun-filled events.

