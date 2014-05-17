ASAP 25th Anniversary Celebration
COME TO THE PARTY!
ASAP is throwing our 25th Anniversary Celebration bash on:
Saturday, May 17, 2014 from 5:30-9:00p.m.
At beautiful QAD:
100 Innovation Place, Summerland.
We’ll have drinks and hors d’oeuvres, an exciting program with raffle items and a live auction, followed by a light dinner and dancing to one of our community’s hottest bands, Area 51. You won’t want to miss it, so get your tickets before they sell out! (This event is limited to guests 21 and over.)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: QAD, Advanced Veterinary Specialists, Boone Graphics, Sharon & Steve Metsch, Lee Heller, BL Jones, Julie & Roger Davis, Big Green Cleaning Company, Santa Barbara News Press, Small Animal Surgical Associates, Silverhorn Jewelers, Paula Kislak, Carpinteria Veterinary Hospital, Cat and Bird Clinic, Cat Doctors, Lemos Feed & Pet Supply, Merial, Santa Barbara Independent, The Kelt Group, CARE Hospital, Ehlers & Fairbanks, PC, Island Seed and Feed, Jafurs Wine Cellars, Law Offices of Mona L Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust, Riptide, Santa Barbara Winery/Lafond Winery, The Brander Winery, The Wine Cask, San Roque & Montecito Pet Hospital, Studio Bluesky, Lee Luria, Amy & Eric Ryan, Advanced Chiropractic Group, Complete Business & Tax Services, Inc., The Cat House Hotel, Lisa Bernhardt, Mary Levesque
- Starts: May 17, 2014 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Price: $75
- Location: 100 Innovation Place, Summerland
- Website: http://www.asapcats.org/news-a-events/25thanniversary.html
- Sponsors: QAD, Advanced Veterinary Specialists, Boone Graphics, Sharon & Steve Metsch, Lee Heller, BL Jones, Julie & Roger Davis, Big Green Cleaning Company, Santa Barbara News Press, Small Animal Surgical Associates, Silverhorn Jewelers, Paula Kislak, Carpinteria Veterinary Hospital, Cat and Bird Clinic, Cat Doctors, Lemos Feed & Pet Supply, Merial, Santa Barbara Independent, The Kelt Group, CARE Hospital, Ehlers & Fairbanks, PC, Island Seed and Feed, Jafurs Wine Cellars, Law Offices of Mona L Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust, Riptide, Santa Barbara Winery/Lafond Winery, The Brander Winery, The Wine Cask, San Roque & Montecito Pet Hospital, Studio Bluesky, Lee Luria, Amy & Eric Ryan, Advanced Chiropractic Group, Complete Business & Tax Services, Inc., The Cat House Hotel, Lisa Bernhardt, Mary Levesque