Calendar » Ash Wednesday Retreat Day

February 13, 2013 from 9:30am - 3:30pm

We focus on "Embers hidden under the ash" to release the ash of our false self and liberate the embers of our true self to revitalize love for our families, and our communities. This is the work of Lent. Afternoon ceremony to create the ash included. Anointed with ash for healing and then sent out to revitalize our ministry in the world. Suzanne Dunn and Jeannette Love will guide the retreat and are spiritual leaders of the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes Community of Santa Barbara.