ASHLEIGH BRILLIANT'S NEW BOOK PRESENTATION AND BIRTHDAY BASH

December 12, 2015 from 3:00pm

Santa Barbara’s celebrated creator of “POT-SHOTS,” Ashleigh Brilliant, is one of the writers featured in a just-released collection of epigrams and aphorisms called SHORT FLIGHTS (edited by James Lough and Alex Stein, published by Schaffner Press.)

Ashleigh will be speaking about the book and signing copies at the Tecolote Bookshop on Saturday, December 12, at 3 p.m.

But this will also be a birthday celebration, because both Ashleigh and his wife Dorothy have birthdays in the preceding week (Dorothy turning 84 on Dec.8, Ashleigh 82 on Dec.9). It’s a party to which everybody is invited, with hopes of outdoing the birthday extravaganza of two years ago in Franceschi Park when Ashleigh turned 80.

As on that occasion, attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments. Mary Sheldon, the owner of Tecolote, has promised to provide a cake.

For those unfamiliar with Tecolote, it is the oldest of the few bookshops still selling primarily new books, in Santa Barbara. It was founded in 1925, and was originally located in downtown Santa Barbara, but has now been a Montecito institution for decades.