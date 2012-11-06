Calendar » Asian American Cultural Production via the Internet

November 6, 2012 from 6:30 pm

Discussion/Lounge Among the top 100 YouTube channels, a stunningly high number of YouTube celebrities are not who you might expect them to be: Asian American. What makes on-line environments, both in terms of production and consumption, a distinctly different realm for racial discourse? It is no coincidence that alternative media forms and more directly, counter-hegemonic perspectives, are being created, fed, circulated, grown by performers of color via the Internet.Discussion with L.S. Kim