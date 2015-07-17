Calendar » Asian American Film Series: 9-Man

July 17, 2015 from 7:00pm

SBTHP is proud to present the Sixth Annual Asian American Film Series, a three-part event held on Fridays in July.



9-Man (2014 – 87 min)

9-Man is a story about street ball battle in the heart of Chinatown featuring a chaotic, Chinese-only game played competitively in parking lots and alleys since 1938. Through revealing vérité scenes, archival material and primary source interviews, the film broaches conversations about Chinatown's Bachelor Society, the Chinese Exclusion Act, cultural belonging and loss, masculinity, genetic disparity in sports, immigrant culture, the Chinatown diaspora, microaggressions, reverse racism, Asian-American identity politics, self-doubt and social isolation.