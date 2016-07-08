Calendar » Asian American Film Series: Chinese Couplets

July 8, 2016 from 7:00pm

The Asian American History Committee is dedicated to exploring the Nihonmachi and Chinatown that emerged out of the ruins of the Santa Barbara’s Spanish period fort in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Each July over three Friday evenings, we host three public screenings of films that speak to the Asian American experience in the western US. Film selections address a broad range of historical and modern topics, such as the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII, Chinese American adoptions, and the contributions of key Asian American figures.



Chinese Couplets (2015, 57 min)

Part memoir, part history, part investigation, this film spans two centuries, three countries, and four generations of women in this intimate story that reveals the impact of America’s Chinese Exclusion Acts on filmmaker Felicia Lowe’s family. www.chinesecouplets.com



*Special appearance by director, writer, and producer Felicia Lowe.



Pre-film box meal from Madam Lu Chinese Restaurant will be available for $10 starting at 6pm. Call SBTHP (965-0093) or email ([email protected]) to reserve a box. Please specify your choice of Chicken Chow Mein or Vegetable Chow Mein.



Reception to follow

*Free parking in lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido Streets

For more information (805) 965-0093