Asian American Film Series: Documented

July 15, 2016 from 7:00pm

The Asian American History Committee is dedicated to exploring the Nihonmachi and Chinatown that emerged out of the ruins of the Santa Barbara’s Spanish period fort in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Each July over three Friday evenings, we host three public screenings of films that speak to the Asian American experience in the western US. Film selections address a broad range of historical and modern topics, such as the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII, Chinese American adoptions, and the contributions of key Asian American figures.



Documented (2013, 89 min)

Documentary about Jose Antonio Vargas and his insider’s perspective on the children of families who illegally immigrated to the US. www.documentedthefilm.com



*Special panel discussion after screening.



Pre-film box meal from L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will be available for $10 starting at 6pm. Call SBTHP (965-0093) or email ([email protected]) to reserve a box.



Reception to follow

*Free parking in lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido Streets

For more information (805) 965-0093