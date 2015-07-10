Calendar » Asian American Film Series: Harana

July 10, 2015 from 7:00pm

SBTHP is proud to present the Sixth Annual Asian American Film Series, a three-part event held on Fridays in July.



Harana (2012 – 104 min)

Upon his father's death, Florante Aguilar, a classically trained guitarist returns to the Philippines after 12 years of absence. During his stay he rediscovers the music of harana - a long-forgotten tradition of Filipino serenading when men sang under the window at night to fearlessly declare their love for a woman. This film documents Florante’s travels to the remote provinces where he discovers three of the last surviving practitioners - a farmer, a fisherman and a tricycle driver. Astounded by their golden voices, Florante asks them to travel with him to perform and record these unknown songs. Word soon spread around Manila of leathery faced men whose style of untrained but sincere and expressive singing touch the hearts everywhere they performed, culminating in a series of triumphant live performances - from the small village to prestigious concert halls to recording the first authentic harana album in the last fifty years. But the question remains - can harana be restored to its former glory or is it doomed to vanish silently into the night forever?