Calendar » Asian American Film Series: I Am Bruce Lee

July 19, 2013 from 7:00 pm

I Am Bruce Lee tells the story of one of the most iconic Asian Americans of the 20th century. The enormous impact he has had on entertainment as well as American and international culture is explored through interviews with some of the people who knew him best. Bruce Lee is shown not just as an expert martial artist and entertainer, but as a man who challenged stereotypes and helped shape American consciousness.