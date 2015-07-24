Calendar » Asian American Film Series: Jake Shimabukuro, Life on Four Strings

July 24, 2015 from 7:00pm

SBTHP is proud to present the Sixth Annual Asian American Film Series, a three-part event held on Fridays in July.



Jake Shimabukuro, Life on Four Strings (2012 - 54 min)

Jake Shimabukuro: Life on Four Strings is a compelling portrait of an inspiring and inventive musician whose virtuoso skills on the ukulele have transformed all previous notions of the instrument’s potential. Through intimate conversations with Shimabukuro, Life on Four Strings reveals the cultural and personal influences that have shaped the man and the musician. On the road from Los Angeles to New York to Japan, the film captures the solitary life on tour: the exhilaration of performance, the wonder of newfound fame, the loneliness of separation from home and family.