Calendar » Asian American Film Series: Somewhere Between

July 12, 2013 from 7:00 pm

This documentary presents the lives of four very different teenage girls who share one thing in common: all were adopted from China. These strong young women allow us to grasp what it is like to come-of-age in today's America as transracial adoptees. By witnessing their struggle with self identity, we ourselves pause to consider who we are - both as individuals and as a nation of immigrants.