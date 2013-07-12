Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:35 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Asian American Film Series: Somewhere Between

July 12, 2013 from 7:00 pm

This documentary presents the lives of four very different teenage girls who share one thing in common: all were adopted from China. These strong young women allow us to grasp what it is like to come-of-age in today's America as transracial adoptees. By witnessing their struggle with self identity, we ourselves pause to consider who we are - both as individuals and as a nation of immigrants.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
  • Starts: July 12, 2013 7:00 pm
  • Price: $5
  • Location: Alhecama Theater, 914 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sbthp.org
 
 
 