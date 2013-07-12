Asian American Film Series: Somewhere Between
July 12, 2013 from 7:00 pm
This documentary presents the lives of four very different teenage girls who share one thing in common: all were adopted from China. These strong young women allow us to grasp what it is like to come-of-age in today's America as transracial adoptees. By witnessing their struggle with self identity, we ourselves pause to consider who we are - both as individuals and as a nation of immigrants.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
- Starts: July 12, 2013 7:00 pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Alhecama Theater, 914 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbthp.org