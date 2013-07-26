Friday, April 20 , 2018, 3:55 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Asian American Film Series: The Cats of Mirikitani

July 26, 2013 from 7:00 pm

Eighty-year-old Jimmy Mirikitani survived the trauma of WWII internment camps, the bombing of Hiroshima, and homelessness by creating art. But when 9/11 threatens his life on the New York City streets and a local filmmaker brings him to her home, the two embark on a journey to confront Jimmy's painful past. An intimate exploration of the lingering wounds of war and the healing powers of friendship and art.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
  • Starts: July 26, 2013 7:00 pm
  • Price: $5
  • Location: Alhecama Theater, 914 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sbthp.org
 
 
 