Calendar » Asian American Film Series: The Cats of Mirikitani

July 26, 2013 from 7:00 pm

Eighty-year-old Jimmy Mirikitani survived the trauma of WWII internment camps, the bombing of Hiroshima, and homelessness by creating art. But when 9/11 threatens his life on the New York City streets and a local filmmaker brings him to her home, the two embark on a journey to confront Jimmy's painful past. An intimate exploration of the lingering wounds of war and the healing powers of friendship and art.