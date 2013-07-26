Asian American Film Series: The Cats of Mirikitani
July 26, 2013 from 7:00 pm
Eighty-year-old Jimmy Mirikitani survived the trauma of WWII internment camps, the bombing of Hiroshima, and homelessness by creating art. But when 9/11 threatens his life on the New York City streets and a local filmmaker brings him to her home, the two embark on a journey to confront Jimmy's painful past. An intimate exploration of the lingering wounds of war and the healing powers of friendship and art.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
- Starts: July 26, 2013 7:00 pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Alhecama Theater, 914 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbthp.org