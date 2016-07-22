Calendar » Asian American Film Series: Transcending - The Wat Misaka Story

July 22, 2016 from 7:00pm

The Asian American History Committee is dedicated to exploring the Nihonmachi and Chinatown that emerged out of the ruins of the Santa Barbara’s Spanish period fort in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Each July over three Friday evenings, we host three public screenings of films that speak to the Asian American experience in the western US. Film selections address a broad range of historical and modern topics, such as the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII, Chinese American adoptions, and the contributions of key Asian American figures.



Transcending - The Wat Misaka Story (2010, 50 min)

A Nisei born and raised in Utah, Wat Misaka was the first person of color to be drafted by a professional basketball team. Through press footage and interviews with Misaka, his teammates, and Japanese American friends, this documentary follows his career during the WWII era.



*Special appearance by director Bruce Johnson.



Pre-film box meal from Zaytoon will be available for $10 starting at 6pm. Call SBTHP (965-0093) or email ([email protected]) to reserve a box. Please specify your choice of Chicken Kebab or the Vegetarian option.



Reception to follow

*Free parking in lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido Streets

For more information (805) 965-0093