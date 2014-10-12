Calendar » Asian American Neighborhood Festival

October 12, 2014 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Presidio Neighborhood included Chinese and Japanese communities. Come celebrate our culturally rich past at the Asian American Neighborhood Festival hosted by SBTHP. Performances and demonstrations include taiko drumming, Chinese folk singers, Japanese flute, hula dancing, calligraphy, origami, and more.