Asian American Neighborhood Festival

October 11, 2015 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Presidio Neighborhood included Chinese and Japanese communities. Come celebrate our culturally rich past at the Asian American Neighborhood Festival hosted by SBTHP. Performances and demonstrations include Chinese Lion Dancers, Tai Chi, Shakuhachi (flute), Japanese folk dance, local musician Jason Paras, Taiko drummers, Hula dancing, and a dance performance by Sino West. The festival will culminate with a performance by featured musician, Florante Aguilar.