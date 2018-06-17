Calendar » Asian American Neighborhood Festival

October 9, 2016 from 11:00AM - 3:00PM

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) presents the Asian American Neighborhood Festival, an outdoor event celebrating Asian American heritage, at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. This free, family-friendly event celebrates the history and cultures of the Asian communities that once thrived in and around the Santa Barbara Presidio Neighborhood. Learn about a number of Asian cultures through performances, food, and hands-on activities.

Sponsored by Perry Mazda and the George H. Griffiths and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation.

Sunday, October 9, 2016

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park

123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA

FREE Admission

For more information: www.sbthp.org/aanf or (805) 965-0093

Free parking in lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido Streets behind Panino at 834 Santa Barbara Street.