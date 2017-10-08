Calendar » Asian American Neighborhood Festival

October 8, 2017 from 11:00AM - 3:00PM

This free, family-friendly event celebrates the history and cultures of the Asian communities that once thrived in and around the Santa Barbara Presidio Neighborhood. Learn about a number of Asian cultures through live performances, local artists, food trucks, and hands-on activities.

Performances range from traditional Indonesian Gamelon music and Chinese martial arts to K-pop dance routines and breakdancing. Returning performers include the Camarillo Lion Dance Troupe, Roberta Cook leading Japanese folk dance, Hulaanyone?, Santa Barbara Wu-Hao Tai Ji Association, Bob Sedivy, SS805, Togen Daiko of Oxnard Buddhist Temple, and UCSBreakin’. New to the stage this year are Gamelan Sinar Surya and Master Yun Chao Zhang.

In addition to live performances, the festival also features vendors highlighting Asian art, jewelry, culture, and food. SBTHP is excited to welcome the critically acclaimed Okamoto Kitchen food truck up from Sherman Oaks for their Santa Barbara premiere.

Free parking is available in the lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido Streets behind Panino at 834 Santa Barbara.

For more information: (805) 965-0093 or www.sbthp.org/aanf