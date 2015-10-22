Calendar » Asian American Panethnicity

October 22, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Tracing the evolution of an “Asian American” identity, Dr. Okamoto examines the social conditions that encouraged Asian ethnic groups to develop a panethnic political identity during the post-Civil Rights era. She will explore panethnicity as a deliberate social achievement negotiated by group members and illustrate ways in which ethnic and immigrant groups create new forms of community, identity, and challenges to racial categories. Dr. Okamoto is a Professor of Sociology at Indiana University.



