Calendar » Asif Ali Khan

April 3, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2787 or (805) 893-3535

Santa Barbara Debut

Protégé of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Asif Ali Khan

“The protégé has become the master of Sufi devotional music.” Time Out Sydney

If the late, great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was known as "the emperor of Qawwali,” then Asif Ali Khan – once hailed by the maestro as one of his best students – has surely emerged as the music’s reigning prince. Asif is a superstar in his native Pakistan and a powerful figure on the international stage, remaining faithful to the sublime traditions of devotional Sufi music. His music can be meditative and trance-inducing one moment, then soar to thrilling and ecstatic heights the next. To hear his pure, unbridled voice crying out above the call-and-response choruses, rhythmic hand claps, percussion and harmonium of his accompanying musicians is an exhilarating experience.