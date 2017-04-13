Calendar » Asphaltum: Chumash Super Glue

April 13, 2017 from 7:00pm

Lecture presented by Chumash Elder Julie Tumamait-Stenslie and Archaeologist John Foster

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 7 pm

Members only Reception • 6:15 – 6:45 pm

Cost: $5 (SBMM members), $15 (non-members)

Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456-8747

Sponsored by: Silvio Di Loreto and Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture

Asphaltum played an important role in many facets of Chumash culture and everyday life, including in their oral traditions. Julie will tell Native American stories and beliefs and the role they played in Chumash life. John will present an overview of the myriad types of artifacts and the many functions and uses where asphaltum played an important role just as it does in today’s modern culture.

Julie has traced her Chumash ancestry with her father, a leader or paha among the Chumash until his death in 1992. Her family’s Chumash descendancy extends throughout Chumash historical homelands, from the villages of Hichimin, Lu’upsh and Swaxil on Santa Rosa and Santa Cruz Islands, to as far north as San Luis Obispo County, and as far south as Humaliwo (Malibu), and throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties (including Mishopshno, or Carpinteria, and Matilija, in the Ojai Valley). Julie’s family has been traced to at least 11 known Chumash villages, and as far back historically as the mid-18th Century, prior even to the Portolá Expedition of 1769 into Alta California.

She has worked as a cultural resources consultant from Malibu to Santa Barbara to the Channel Islands, providing guidance for private groups and state, county and city regulatory agencies. Also, she has worked extensively with the U.S. National Parks Service, and served one year as a research associate for the Park Service and Hunter College in Chumash genealogical research, cataloging materials from area Mission archives. She is a member of the Ojai Land Conservancy, Ojai Valley Museum, and is Chairperson for the Barbareño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians. Julie performs ceremonies in her Native ways, such as weddings, burials, naming ceremonies and Blessings. She continues to act as the Spiritual Advisor for the Cal. State Channel Islands University, where she was asked to present the benediction for the first graduation commencement in 2004.

John M. Foster, RPA (The Register of Professional Archaeologists) received his Bachelor’s degree in 1978 and was in the Master’s program at California State University, Northridge, and has worked for Greenwood and Associates since 1974. He became an Associate in 1980 and in 1996 was made Vice President and Principal Investigator. He has conducted hundreds of excavations throughout the western United States on both prehistoric and historical sites. In addition to his day to day duties he also works with local jurisdictions on adopting laws and resolutions to protect archaeological sites. It is his personal goal to promote public outreach and educational opportunities to better inform the communities where he works.