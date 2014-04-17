Calendar » Aspirations: A Musical Revue

April 17, 2014 from 7 PM

ASPIRATIONS: A MUSICAL REVUE, created by Rob Grayson, follows a night in New York City with four friends watching the 2009 Tony Awards. As can be predicted with two actresses, a director, and a composer, they end up putting on their own impromptu performance in their living room. Aspirations is a fun night of music, friendship, dreams, and love. Featuring musical selections from Wicked, Annie Get Your Gun, Catch Me If You Can, Once, The Wild Party, Mack and Mabel, La Cage Aux Folles, Baby, and City of Angels, Elements continues to examine their season's theme of gender, sexuality, love, and relationships. Reserve your free tickets at www.elementstc.org today.