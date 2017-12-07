Calendar » Assertive Communication - SBCC Career Skills Institute

December 7, 2017 from 8:30am - 4:30pm

This course teaches students how to enhance assertiveness skills for immediate on-the-job use. Discover techniques to be an assertive communicator, acquire tools to receive and give feedback. Address business etiquette with professionalism and assertiveness. Identify strengths and growth areas.

Students may elect to take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Enterprise Communication 2 Certificate. Students who complete this badge will develop additional strategic communication techniques and skills to open up additional work and advancement opportunities.

To obtain the Enterprise Communication 2 Certificate, students must complete a total of four courses: (1) Workplace Politics (2) Resolving Differences in the Workplace (3) Assertive Communication (4) Emotional Intelligence

Assertive Communication takes place on Thursday December 7 from 8:30AM to 4:30PM, with a one hour lunch break included.

Course number: PRO NC044 (CRN 39735)

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 20; 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of the programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program serves job seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free, noncredit certificate program to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School for Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.