Calendar » Assistance League of Santa Barbara Community Appreciation Day

April 7, 2018 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

This year the Assistance League of Santa Barbara is commemorating 70 years of service to our community and is thanking Santa Barbara for its support in a big way with a "Community Appreciation Day" open house, Saturday, April 7, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at their facilities at 1259 Veronica Springs Road.