Calendar » Astro-Vaganza

September 12, 2015 from 10:00 AM - 3:30 PM - 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Prepare to blast off on a journey through the solar system at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s annual Astro-Vaganza! Solar viewing, night star party, telescope building, comets, rockets, planetarium shows, free telescope raffle and much more! Chance to win a prize if you come dressed as your favorite space character, fictional or real! (i) Javier Rivera at [email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 173.